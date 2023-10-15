Conor McGregor welcomes “exciting” fight with KSI

Conor McGregor is eyeing up a clash with KSI, as the UFC star claims it would be an “exciting” fight with the YouTuber.

After much anticipation, KSI and Tommy Fury finally went toe-to-toe in the boxing ring on October 14. Aiming to do what Jake Paul couldn’t and KO his opponent, the fight would ultimately go Fury’s way, taking the win via a majority decision.

While KSI is set to appeal the decision in hopes of having his first loss reversed, Conor McGregor is now eyeing up a clash with the YouTuber, calling a potential fight “exciting.”

Conor McGregor calls for “exciting” KSI fight after Fury loss

Although KSI lost at the hands of Fury, the YouTube star still put on a good showing, which has caught the eye of the notorious Conor McGregor.

After the fight, the former UFC champion called a fight with KSI “exciting.” In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote: “You know what. Me and KSI is an exciting fight.”

He added: “A juicy nixer I used to call them back when I was a plumber now I’m on the Lambo yacht he’s in a Huracan.”

It isn’t the first time we’ve seen McGregor toy with the idea of fighting KSI. The notorious MMA fighter challenged KSI to a bare-knuckle match in August.

Not only that, but KSI has also played with the idea of fighting McGregor. The YouTube star claimed he’d be up for a “super fight” with the UFC’s ‘double champ’ after he faces Jake Paul.

However, now after losing to Tommy Fury, it’s unclear what we’ll see from KSI next.