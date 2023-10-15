KSI’s loss to Tommy Fury sparks controversy as fans claim fight was “rigged”

Tommy Fury defeated KSI in a razor-thin majority decision, but now many fans are calling the boxing fight “rigged.”

Tommy Fury and KSI finally faced off on October 14, but the result has many fans and viewers questioning the legitimacy of the decision.

Two of the three judges scored the fight 57-56 in favor of Fury, while the third judge had it at a draw with 57-57 after six rounds. The only rounds in which the judges unanimously agreed were rounds 1, 3, and 4.

KSI has expressed his outrage over the decision and is determined to appeal. He stated post-fight, “Robbery, it’s a robbery bro. How many jabs did you land? You weren’t landing. Look at your face, look at your eyes, look at you. I want to appeal. That is outrageous. I felt like I won that.”

Popular streamer IShowSpeed echoed the sentiments of many fans, stating that KSI was “robbed.”

Another tweet, which now has over 700k views, reads, “KSI literally dominated Tommy Fury this fight. This was clearly rigged. KSI was robbed.”

The fight is already regarded as one of the “worst” of the year, with both fighters spending a significant amount of time clinching rather than exchanging blows. The result was two fighters who were struggling to land any punches of significance.

Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, seemed to struggle to find his rhythm against KSI’s unorthodox tactics.

Another controversial element of the fight was Fury’s repeated blows to the back of KSI’s head. While Fury was deducted a point in the second round for the illegal blows, KSI and his camp argue that the fouls continued throughout the fight, with the referee only penalizing Fury once.

KSI expressed his frustration, stating, “Bro, the amount of times he hit me in the back of the head! So many times. And the referee only gave one point, and he kept doing it over and over.”

Despite the questions regarding the decision itself, Fury remains the victor and extends his undefeated record to 10-0, while KSI is now 1-1 as a professional boxer, with his lone win coming against Logan Paul in 2019.

Considering the controversy surrounding the outcome and a potential appeal from KSI, it remains to be seen if a rematch is on the horizon.