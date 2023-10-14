Rey Mysterio claps back at Logan Paul’s WWE title challenge after Danis bout

After his dominant victory against Dillon Danis, Logan Paul quickly took aim at Rey Mysterio’s WWE United States Championship in an unexpected post-fight callout.

Logan Paul’s highly-anticipated clash with Dillon Danis turned out to be relatively uneventful in terms of boxing entertainment.

Danis, an MMA fighter and jiu-jitsu world champion, was outclassed by Paul, who appeared to be the superior boxer on the night.

Paul dominated every round before it ended in a bizarre disqualification for Danis after he attempted a double-leg takedown and a guillotine choke in the final moments. Danis’ actions led to security guards storming the ring and halting the action.

Following his victory, Logan Paul quickly turned his attention to new challenges. Among his callouts was WWE’s Rey Mysterio.

“I want that US title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once brother and I’m coming for that US Championship. Let’s go!” Paul said during the post-fight interview.

And it didn’t take long for Rey Mysterio to catch wind of Paul’s callout as he immediately took to Twitter and responded, “Did Logan Paul just call me out? I’m not hard to find homie. Every Friday Night on SmackDown.”

It wasn’t just Rey Mysterio who caught Paul’s attention following the six-round fight. Paul also called out former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, saying, “Maybe if Conor McGregor wants to stand up for his b***h then I’ll face him next.”

McGregor also shared his opinions on the fight, claiming that he was “impressed” by Dillion Danis’ efforts against Paul despite losing by disqualification.

In an audio clip posted on Twitter, the former champ took aim at Paul, saying, “What’d your man do, anyway? Didn’t even wobble him. Didn’t even hurt him.”

And on a more personal note, continued, “Guess what, mate? You’re back in a dark spot. Back in the locker room with your one, thinking about all the s**t … You’re still in a dark spot, bro. You’ve done nothing.”

Once again, it looks like Logan Paul has no shortage of options for his next fight, whether that’s inside the WWE ring or against an MMA superstar.