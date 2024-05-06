Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime asked to pay $5M in damages over “forever chemical” lawsuit

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime is being asked to pay $5,000,000 in damages in its ongoing “forever chemical” lawsuit — but it hasn’t been ordered by the court just yet.

Filed in August 2023, a lawsuit against Prime claims that the grape hydration flavor contains a dangerous amount of per- and polyfluoralkyl substances — also known as “forever chemicals.”

The US Environmental Protection Agency states that these chemicals can cause reproductive and developmental issues as well as increased risk of cancer and more.

An update to the case in April 2024 caused it to go viral across social media, prompting co-owner Logan Paul to respond to the allegations that Prime is harmful.

PRIME YouTube stars Logan Paul & KSI ended their infamous rivalry to start their very own beverage company in 2022.

A new filing in the ongoing lawsuit reveals that the plaintiff is seeking at least $5,000,000 in damages due to the alleged dangerous amount of forever chemicals. “Plaintiff’s damages expert will calculate Plaintiff’s overpayment utilizing a price-premium theory and/or full disgorgement,” it reads.

“Damages claimed by Plaintiff and the putative class exceed $5,000,000.00 exclusive of interests and costs. The exact computation of damages will be disclosed in accordance with the Court’s scheduling order and the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.”

Prime argued against the request for damages from the plaintiff, stating that the statements made are “unsupportable.”

“Plaintiff has not alleged any basis for damages or other relief in this case. The statements above are unsupported and unsupportable. Plaintiff received what she bargained for and has no basis for any relief,” they said.

The order for damages is just a request from the plaintiff as of writing and has not been ordered by the judge. The hearing to make this decision takes place on May 16, 2024.

Despite this lawsuit, Prime Hydration is still flying off the shelf at retailers as they beat out Gatorade as the most-sold sports drink in March 2024.