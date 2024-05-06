EntertainmentYouTube

Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime asked to pay $5M in damages over “forever chemical” lawsuit

Dylan Horetski
Prime HydrationPrime

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime is being asked to pay $5,000,000 in damages in its ongoing “forever chemical” lawsuit — but it hasn’t been ordered by the court just yet.

Filed in August 2023, a lawsuit against Prime claims that the grape hydration flavor contains a dangerous amount of per- and polyfluoralkyl substances — also known as “forever chemicals.”

The US Environmental Protection Agency states that these chemicals can cause reproductive and developmental issues as well as increased risk of cancer and more.

An update to the case in April 2024 caused it to go viral across social media, prompting co-owner Logan Paul to respond to the allegations that Prime is harmful.

Logan Paul and KSI with PRIME Hydration BottlesPRIME
YouTube stars Logan Paul & KSI ended their infamous rivalry to start their very own beverage company in 2022.

A new filing in the ongoing lawsuit reveals that the plaintiff is seeking at least $5,000,000 in damages due to the alleged dangerous amount of forever chemicals. “Plaintiff’s damages expert will calculate Plaintiff’s overpayment utilizing a price-premium theory and/or full disgorgement,” it reads.

“Damages claimed by Plaintiff and the putative class exceed $5,000,000.00 exclusive of interests and costs. The exact computation of damages will be disclosed in accordance with the Court’s scheduling order and the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.”

Prime argued against the request for damages from the plaintiff, stating that the statements made are “unsupportable.”

“Plaintiff has not alleged any basis for damages or other relief in this case. The statements above are unsupported and unsupportable. Plaintiff received what she bargained for and has no basis for any relief,” they said.

The order for damages is just a request from the plaintiff as of writing and has not been ordered by the judge. The hearing to make this decision takes place on May 16, 2024.

Despite this lawsuit, Prime Hydration is still flying off the shelf at retailers as they beat out Gatorade as the most-sold sports drink in March 2024.

Related Topics

ksiLogan PaulPrime

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

keep reading
R-Truth hilariously confuses IShowSpeed for another well-known Logan Paul companion on WWE Raw.
Wrestling
WWE star R-Truth trolls IShowSpeed by confusing him with another famous streamer
Hunter Haas
Jey Uso says WWE signed the wrong Paul brother after Logan’s recent contract extension
Wrestling
Jey Uso claims the WWE signed the wrong Paul brother
Hunter Haas
Logan Paul and Nina Adgal wearing pink next to boy or girl Prime bottle
Entertainment
Logan Paul hosts gender reveal wrestling match for his baby
Shay Robson
Logan Paul in a WWE ring next to The Undertaker making his entrance
Wrestling
The Undertaker praises Logan Paul’s WWE run for not following the “formula”
Brad Norton
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech