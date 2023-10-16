OnlyFans rival offers Dillon Danis $100K job after being “humiliated” by Logan Paul

OnlyFans rival ‘My.Club’ is offering Dillon Danis $100,000 to be the platform’s “Head BJ(J) Trainer” after his boxing defeat at the hands of Logan Paul.

Influencer-turned-boxer-turned-wrestler Logan Paul destroyed Dillon Danis in their highly-anticipated fight after months of tension leading up to the Prime card.

In the lead-up to the fight, Danis made headlines by posting photos of Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal with other men, eventually prompting a lawsuit being filed against him.

Danis was decimated throughout the fight, eventually failing to put Paul in a guillotine choke. This led to an all-out brawl in the ring, with The Maverick ultimately winning by DQ (and costing Twitch star xQc $820K in the process). Now, with the dust settled, Danis is receiving a new offer now that his boxing career is “officially over.”

DAZN Logan Paul destroyed Dillon Danis in the ring.

Dillon Danis offered $100K by OnlyFans rival

In an open letter, My.Club Vice president Mike Ford proposed Danis work for the company and threw some jabs his way about the outcome of the Logan Paul bout.

“You were humiliated by Logan Paul on Saturday in the ring. He thoroughly outboxed you, and you had to resort to pulling a guillotine choke. Now that your fighting career is officially over, I’m sure you’re looking for new career ventures,” he joked.

“I’d like to formally extend you an offer to serve as the ‘Head BJ(J) Trainer’ for My.Club, a leading platform for adult content creators. In your role, you will give BJJ tutorials to post to your profile via photo and video and provide fans with video call sessions teaching them Brazilian Jiu Jitsu basics.”

Ford urged Danis to “take some time” to consider the offer, which would pay him $100K for a full year’s worth of service.

So far, Danis has yet to respond to the offer, but he has since insisted that he “won the war” against Logan Paul despite the DQ loss.