Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration “forever chemicals” lawsuit explained

Prime Hydration is facing a lawsuit over the alleged presence of “forever chemicals” in their products. Here’s everything we know about the chemicals and the lawsuit.

In August 2023, a lawsuit filed against Prime alleging that it contains per- and polyfluoralkyl

substances (PFAS) was brought to the public.

Studies have shown that PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” accumulate in the body over time and do not break down. This can have adverse effects on both the human body and the environment.

The studies conducted by the United States Environmental Protection Agency state that these chemicals can cause reproductive harm, reduce immune system response, and increase the risk of higher cholesterol levels and obesity.

These chemicals are lurking in food packaging, drinking water, personal care products, and even landfills. This means coming in contact with PFAS is not really that uncommon.

Milberg, the company behind the lawsuit against Prime, states that only the hydration formula’s grape flavor has been tested for these chemicals. Other flavors associated with Prime, and the Prime Energy drink, are not mentioned under the tests present in the lawsuit.

Neither of the creators behind Prime has stepped forward with statements regarding the lawsuit. The alleged presence of PFAS in the grape flavor of Prime could trigger a decrease in sales and potentially lead to the drink being pulled from store shelves due to its harmful effects.

The most recent movement in the lawsuit occurred during the motion hearing on April 18. This was when the official documents regarding the lawsuit were uploaded to the public. These documents outline the claims that Prime is making about their drinks and how these PFAS can cause significant damage to the human body.

This sparked plenty of discussion on social media with professional boxer Ryan Garcia even warning his audience about drinking Prime.