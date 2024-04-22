Entertainment

Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration “forever chemicals” lawsuit explained

Daniel Appleford
Prime hydration lawsuitPrime

Prime Hydration is facing a lawsuit over the alleged presence of “forever chemicals” in their products. Here’s everything we know about the chemicals and the lawsuit.

In August 2023, a lawsuit filed against Prime alleging that it contains per- and polyfluoralkyl
substances (PFAS) was brought to the public.

Studies have shown that PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” accumulate in the body over time and do not break down. This can have adverse effects on both the human body and the environment.

The studies conducted by the United States Environmental Protection Agency state that these chemicals can cause reproductive harm, reduce immune system response, and increase the risk of higher cholesterol levels and obesity.

These chemicals are lurking in food packaging, drinking water, personal care products, and even landfills. This means coming in contact with PFAS is not really that uncommon.

Milberg, the company behind the lawsuit against Prime, states that only the hydration formula’s grape flavor has been tested for these chemicals. Other flavors associated with Prime, and the Prime Energy drink, are not mentioned under the tests present in the lawsuit.

Neither of the creators behind Prime has stepped forward with statements regarding the lawsuit. The alleged presence of PFAS in the grape flavor of Prime could trigger a decrease in sales and potentially lead to the drink being pulled from store shelves due to its harmful effects.

The most recent movement in the lawsuit occurred during the motion hearing on April 18. This was when the official documents regarding the lawsuit were uploaded to the public. These documents outline the claims that Prime is making about their drinks and how these PFAS can cause significant damage to the human body.

This sparked plenty of discussion on social media with professional boxer Ryan Garcia even warning his audience about drinking Prime.

Related Topics

ksiLogan PaulPrime

About The Author

Daniel Appleford

Daniel is a streaming, gaming and esports Writer at Dexerto. His main areas of expertise are Call of Duty and Valorant, but he knows his way around countless games, and is big on streamers and pro players too. You can contact Daniel at daniel.appleford@dexerto.com

keep reading
Logan Paul Responds to Ronda Rousey WWE
Entertainment
Logan Paul says he’s ‘proven his value’ to WWE after Ronda Rousey criticism
Ethan Dean
Logan Paul
Boxing
Logan Paul boxing record: All opponents & fight results so far
Matt Hobkinson
Jake Paul claims his brother, Logan, would destroy Paddy Pimblett in a UFC fight
MMA
Jake Paul claims Logan Paul would “f*** up” UFC star Paddy Pimblett
Hunter Haas
Jake Paul will square off with Mike Tyson later this summer, but his brother, Logan, is already hyping up the possibility of victory.
Boxing
Jake Paul slams Mike Tyson fans for “underestimating” his boxing ability
Hunter Haas

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.