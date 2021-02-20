Logo
Entertainment

KSI & Fundy criticized for ‘offensive’ jokes on Quackity’s Jackbox stream

Published: 20/Feb/2021 17:59

by Luke Edwards
KSI and Fundy
Youtube: KSI/ Twitch: Fundy

Share

ksi

JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji and the Minecraft YouTuber Fundy have been criticized for making inappropriate jokes on streamer Quackity’s Jackbox Twitch stream.

Jackbox is a party game with a variety of minigames. One of the games, Quiplash, involves finishing sentence starters in the funniest way possible, with viewers able to tune in and vote for the answers they believe to be funniest.

It has become a favorite among Twitch streamers who want a party game that is interactive with large audiences.

However, some viewers were not happy with how Quackity’s February 19 stream panned out, as both KSI and Fundy were heavily criticized for making jokes about sexual misconduct.

One of the sentence fillers came after the topic: “What you never want to hear after the words: ‘Don’t worry…'”, which Fundy completed with, “the drugs will make her forget.”

In a game of Mad Verse City, which pits players against each other in a rap battle, one set of lyrics entered by Fundy said: “I’m slaying these verses you don’t need a litter. Want a lasting relationship? Make sure not to hit her.”

Meanwhile, KSI was called out for making a joke about children. One joke said: “This year’s LEAST popular kids’ toy is: ‘The Child M*lestor’.” In a now-viral Twitter thread, the joke was slammed as “not funny at all.”

One fan urged Fundy to admit to wrongdoing. She said: “He has done this type of joke MORE THAN TWICE and he still hasn’t addressed [them]… He needs to get educated on this matter and to apologize.”

In response to the criticism, KSI came out in support of Fundy in a message sent to the Minecraft streamer on Twitter. He said: “Here for you if you need it bro.”

KSI had previously jokingly pleaded on stream for people not to ‘cancel’ him and Fundy. “I’ve seen the tweets, it hurts my feelings,” he laughed.

However, others have defended KSI and Fundy, with one fan urging critics to “calm” themselves.

KSI has spoken about ‘cancel culture’ before, having once claimed he can never be canceled because his name cannot trend on Twitter.

Fundy is yet to publicly comment on the situation.

Entertainment

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray plead not guilty to violating L.A. health orders with parties

Published: 20/Feb/2021 17:40

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Bryce Hall/Blake Gray

Share

Bryce Hall Sway House

After a string of huge house parties over the summer, TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray have pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Hall and Gray, who found fame as part of the now-defunct content collective Sway House, were charged with causing a public nuisance in late August.

After initially getting in trouble with the law for a party on August 8, where police issued them with a violation notice, citation and warning, videos emerged of hundreds of people gathering at the boys’ Hollywood Hills mansion on August 14. This second party was said to be a celebration for Bryce Hall’s 21st birthday.

Bryce Hall poses in front of water
Instagram: brycehall
Bryce Hall is a hugely popular star on TikTok, currently with over 19 million followers.

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray plead not guilty to the charges

E! News revealed that on Thursday 18 February, the duo submitted pleas of not guilty to misdemeanour charges related to violating public health orders with their lockdown-flouting parties.

If the two are found guilty, they could be issued with a $2,000 fine or face up to a year in prison.

How did the two get in trouble with the law?

According to a police press release obtained by E! news, officers were dispatched to the mansion on both occasions as a result of complaints. One neighbor claimed that they could hear a gun going off during Bryce’s birthday party.

Although the press release says that police couldn’t find evidence of any gun going off, it reports that Blake was issued with a second violation notice, citation and final warning over their non-compliance with public health orders.

Following this, on August 19, Elijah Daniel, the LA mayor, announced that he was severing all utilities in the mansion “to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders.”

Instagram: Blake Gray
Police issued Blake Gray with a final warning after being called to his house for the second time in under a week.

Bryce Hall criticized as a bad role model

City Attorney Mike Feuer then announced in an August 28 press conference that the pair would be charged with violating the Party House Ordinance and Safer LA Health Order.

Feur said at the time: “We allege these hosts have been incredibly irresponsible, with a highly-infectious disease spreading and parties banned because of it, and we allege they violated the law. We allege that in many cases these parties and the party houses associated with them have hijacked the quality of life for neighbors in the affected communities.”

“If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modeling great behavior, best practices for all of us, rather than brazenly violating the law and then posting videos about it,” he added.

While Bryce and Blake are unlikely to get jail time over their crimes, the outcome of the case remains to be seen. Neither has commented publicly on the case.