KSI & Fundy criticized for ‘offensive’ jokes on Quackity’s Jackbox stream

JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji and the Minecraft YouTuber Fundy have been criticized for making inappropriate jokes on streamer Quackity’s Jackbox Twitch stream.

Jackbox is a party game with a variety of minigames. One of the games, Quiplash, involves finishing sentence starters in the funniest way possible, with viewers able to tune in and vote for the answers they believe to be funniest.

It has become a favorite among Twitch streamers who want a party game that is interactive with large audiences.

However, some viewers were not happy with how Quackity’s February 19 stream panned out, as both KSI and Fundy were heavily criticized for making jokes about sexual misconduct.

CW RAPE, SEXUAL ASSAULT //@FundyLive Rape jokes aren't funny. If you think it's funny, you can hardblock me. I don't support people who make jokes about sexual assault, or think jokes about sexual assault are funny. Fundy, apologise. pic.twitter.com/bLExVExzX0 — catmuffin (@KittyPeekMCYT) February 20, 2021

One of the sentence fillers came after the topic: “What you never want to hear after the words: ‘Don’t worry…'”, which Fundy completed with, “the drugs will make her forget.”

In a game of Mad Verse City, which pits players against each other in a rap battle, one set of lyrics entered by Fundy said: “I’m slaying these verses you don’t need a litter. Want a lasting relationship? Make sure not to hit her.”

Meanwhile, KSI was called out for making a joke about children. One joke said: “This year’s LEAST popular kids’ toy is: ‘The Child M*lestor’.” In a now-viral Twitter thread, the joke was slammed as “not funny at all.”

not funny at all pic.twitter.com/6oSXdPXZV4 — jae 💟 (@jaedino_o) February 19, 2021

One fan urged Fundy to admit to wrongdoing. She said: “He has done this type of joke MORE THAN TWICE and he still hasn’t addressed [them]… He needs to get educated on this matter and to apologize.”

In response to the criticism, KSI came out in support of Fundy in a message sent to the Minecraft streamer on Twitter. He said: “Here for you if you need it bro.”

KSI had previously jokingly pleaded on stream for people not to ‘cancel’ him and Fundy. “I’ve seen the tweets, it hurts my feelings,” he laughed.

However, others have defended KSI and Fundy, with one fan urging critics to “calm” themselves.

KSI has spoken about ‘cancel culture’ before, having once claimed he can never be canceled because his name cannot trend on Twitter.

Fundy is yet to publicly comment on the situation.