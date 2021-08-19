 KSI predicts Jake Paul will "absolutely destroy" Tyron Woodley in August boxing match - Dexerto
KSI predicts Jake Paul will “absolutely destroy” Tyron Woodley in August boxing match

Published: 19/Aug/2021 18:49

by Virginia Glaze
KSI predicts Jake Paul will win over Tyron Woodley
YouTube: Jake Paul, JJ Oltaunji

Jake Paul ksi

YouTube star KSI has made a surprising prediction for his rival, Jake Paul, ahead of his upcoming boxing match against former UFC champ Tyron Woodley — although it’s not exactly the high praise it seems to be.

KSI is one of Britain’s biggest influencers, and arguably, one of the biggest in the entire world. The YouTuber is also a budding pro boxer and an accomplished music artist, with his latest album debuting at #1 on the UK Official Charts.

Following his famed rivalry with YouTuber Logan Paul, it seems that he’s got a new rival in his sights in Jake Paul, who has repeatedly accused the British content creator of “ducking” a match with him.

Unfortunately, KSI’s music career is keeping him too busy for a fight at the moment… but that isn’t stopping him from throwing shade before they finally throw down in the ring someday.

Jake Paul KSI faceoff
YouTube: DAZN
Jake Paul and KSI notably faced off after Paul’s victory over AnEsonGib in January 2020.

When asked about Paul’s upcoming match against five-time UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley — Jake’s fourth professional boxing match thus far — KSI had a surprising (and super shady) response.

“I think Jake Paul’s gonna win,” KSI answered. “Because every time I’ve said Jake Paul’s gonna lose, he wins. Same thing happens with crypto. I go, I’m feeling bullish, and then it tanks.”

“Jake Paul’s gonna win,” he continued. “He’s gonna absolutely destroy Tyron Woodley.”

Jake Paul boxing hit list Twitter
Twitter: jakepaul
Jake Paul notably included KSI in his boxing “hit list,” which also features major fighters like Conor McGregor and Canelo.

However, when it comes down to if he really wants Jake to win or not, KSI is decidedly against his opponent seeing another victory after his previous wins against former professional athletes and fellow content creators.

“Do you think I want him to win?” KSI asked facetiously. “I haven’t wanted him to win for years, and he keeps winning, so at this point it’s like, alright, calm. Do your thing, innit? Do your thing, you’re in your element. You’re in your moment.”

@goatie05KSI gives his predictions ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fy ##ksi ##jj ##viral ##trending ##jakepaul ##jake ##tyron ##tyronwoodley ##jakevstyron ##tyronvswoodley♬ original sound – 𝚐𝚘𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚎𝟶𝟻

It seems like there’s little love lost between these two YouTuber-boxers — but whether or not Jake will actually come out on top remains to be seen.

Jake Paul is set to face off with Tyron Woodley on August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

