KSI shares emotional reaction after album “All Over The Place” debuts at #1

YouTube star and music artist KSI is beaming after his new album, “All Over The Place,” has debuted at #1 on the UK’s Official Charts.

KSI is more than a YouTuber — he’s also a professional boxer and a highly successful music artist, having scored features with the likes of Rick Ross, Lil Baby and Waka Flocka Flame.

From ‘Down Like That’ to ‘Real Name,’ KSI has proven he’s a force to be reckoned with in the music biz… and his latest achievement is a testament to his prowess in the industry.

On July 23, it was reported that KSI’s latest album, ‘All Over the Place,’ debuted at #1 on the UK’s Official Charts, with four songs from the album scoring in this week’s Top 40.

"Your boy did it!" @KSI's All Over The Place debuts at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart 🏆 https://t.co/rYUilb6F2c — Official Charts (@officialcharts) July 23, 2021

In response to this eyebrow-raising victory, KSI uploaded an emotional video to Twitter, where he thanked his fans and his team while showing off his shiny new trophy.

“Yo! Ya boy did it!” a beaming KSI shouted. “Finally got number one! Number one album. Mad. Thank you to everyone who supported. Shout out to all the fans and all the supporters. Legit, I wouldn’t be here without you. I wouldn’t have this without you.”

“It’s crazy,” he continued. “I’ve been doing music for so long, and to finally get this is crazy! It’s amazing. Thank you guys so much. …number one. I never thought I would get one of these. Legit. Like, I have no right! I’m a YouTuber!”

WE DID IT HAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/scgXe62vQv — LORD KSI (@KSI) July 23, 2021

YouTuber he may be, but KSI is certainly more than that, as his illustrious music career has shown. Alongside AOTP getting number one as a whole, tracks No Time ft. Lil Durk, Don’t Play ft. Anne-Marie & Digital Farm Animals, and Gang Gang ft. Jay1 & Deno scored at 24, 33, and 40th place, respectively.

Following the release of All Over The Place, @KSI lands four tracks in this week’s Top 40 – including two brand new entries https://t.co/aLm2eSRMY7 pic.twitter.com/IZpuMobJnN — Official Charts (@officialcharts) July 23, 2021

While KSI’s music success is booming, he’s promised to get back in the boxing ring once it all calms down… although, considering his big lineup of potential opponents, there’s no telling who he might face off with first.