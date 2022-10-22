KSI outraged as PRIME “black market” emerges with drink resold at absurd prices

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

YouTube star KSI has hit out at the PRIME ‘black market’ as eager fans continue to show overwhelming demand for the drink he and Logan Paul founded.

Earlier this year, two former enemies in KSI and Logan Paul banded together to release PRIME Hydration, a brand-new drink.

It’s easy to say that PRIME was a hit with the fans, with the initial US launch exceeding expectations. Furthermore, the drink’s UK debut in June had absolutely mind-blowing support.

However, despite hitting the ASDA shelves months ago, to this day it’s almost impossible to find in-store — thanks to those wanting to capitalize and resell the drink.

In an October 22 tweet, KSI once again acknowledged the insane demand from PRIME, and revealed his frustrations with the “black market” that has formed around the drink, where fans are reselling the beverage at an extreme markup.

“This annoys me so much. We’re trying so hard to increase the supply as much as possible to try and combat the black market selling,” KSI wrote.

In the tweet, the YouTuber also attached screenshots of an eBay listing showing a single PRIME being sold at £14.95. In contrast, it’s sold at British supermarket ASDA for £2.00.

“Me and Logan ain’t made any money from Prime. It’s all going back into the business to increase the supply,” he added. “We’re trying people.”

Demand is so high for the drink that stores have begun making it harder for “young people” to buy it — imposing restrictions such as not allowing children without a parent or guardian inside the store after 7:30 pm.

Regardless, KSI has made it clear that changes are on the way, claiming that “PRIME will be everywhere” soon.