KSI mocks Andrew Tate for “snitching on himself” in Greta Thunberg feud

KSI has mocked Andrew Tate for “snitching on himself” after a feud with Greta Thunberg resulted in the former cagefighter getting arrested in Romania.

On December 29 it was widely reported that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan had been arrested by the Romanian Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism. The event began with a feud between Tate and climate activist Greta Thunberg, in which Tate boasted about the impact his “33 cars” have on the environment.

After Greta clapped back, Tate quickly responded with a lengthy video featuring his signature cigar and a few Pizza Boxes from a Romanian company, Jerry’s Pizza.

The Pizza Boxes were allegedly the confirmation the Romanian authorities needed to locate and arrest Andrew Tate and his brother on “suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime relating to his cam girl business.”

Andrew Tate mocked by KSI following his arrest

Upon his arrest, a plethora of Twitch streamers, media officials, and social media stars commented on the unforeseen series of events.

This included British rapper and boxer KSI, who joked about how “Andrew Tate snitched on himself after getting ratio’d by Greta Thunberg.”

The tweet quickly gained traction after the trending event, with many people commenting on how “Greta got 33 cars off the street with 1 tweet”, highlighting the beginning of the feud and how it essentially enabled Tate to be arrested by Romanian authorities.

Others took to commenting on the boxing careers of both KSI and Tate, joking that the tweet was “@Cobratate v @KSI confirmed.”

While it seems Tate has been released from custody, having posted a tweet blaming the events on “the Matrix sending their agents”, it is not yet clear how the allegations will unfold.