Andrew Tate blames ‘agents of the matrix’ after arrest in Romania

Following his arrest on December 29, along with his brother Tristan, Andrew Tate is back on Twitter and posted a short message to his followers, in which he blamed a mysterious “matrix” for his detention.

On December 29, authorities in Romania raided Tate’s home, and later both he and his brother were seen handcuffed and led away by police.

The raid was carried about by DIICOT, Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism. Tate was arrested on the suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime relating to a “cam girl business”, prosecutors told Reuters.

DIICOT’s official statement confirms that they had been investigating a human trafficking ring since 2021, who were misleading victims into marriage. They also confirmed that four people had been detained in 24 hours.

On December 30, the morning following his detainment, Tate returned to social media.

“The Matrix sent their agents,” he wrote on Twitter.

The statement follows previous claims he has made about being targeted by the “matrix” because he is “outspoken”. He said on a podcast with NELK Boys that now he had been canceled, the next step would be to “make up a reason to put [me] in jail.”

Some of Tate’s supporters had already begun spreading this narrative on social media immediately after news of the raid broke, suggesting that it was some sort of conspiracy.

Twitch streamer Asmongold also faced criticism for suggesting there was a “50%” chance the government wanted to “frame” Tate, and comparing the situation to that of Martin Luther King Jr.