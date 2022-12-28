Greta Thunberg brutally roasts Andrew Tate after he starts beef over owning “33 cars”

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has roasted internet personality Andrew Tate, after the former cage fighter bragged about having “33 cars”.

Andrew Tate’s recent Twitter unban has given way to a host of events. Some, like calling out Jake Paul, were fairly predictable.

Others, like attacking Twitch streamers as “f**cking clowns” were less expected.

This recent exchange certainly comes under the latter category, with the podcaster and former cage fighter now locking horns with *checks notes* Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg roasts Andrew Tate’s “small d*ck energy”

In a December 27 tweet, Tate tweeted directly at the Swedish climate change activist. He boasted about owning 33 cars, as well as detailing the specifics of his Bugatti and two Ferraris.

“Hello Greta Thunberg,” he said. “I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Attached to the tweet was a short video that intercut Tate on a podcast with Thunberg’s speech from the UN Climate Summit back in 2019.

Rather surprisingly, Thunberg replied shortly after.

She took aim at Tate’s “small d*ck energy”, saying sarcastically: “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld*ckenergy@getalife.com.”

The tweet has quickly gone viral, amassing over 145,000 likes in one hour.

Many were shocked at Greta replying altogether, never mind the brutal nature of her comments.

Tate has not responded yet but it doesn’t seem out of the question for the controversial figure to try and have the last laugh.

We can chalk this up as another Twitter event none of us really expected.