KSI finally confirms boxing return date after two-year hiatus

British YouTube star KSI is finally coming back to the boxing ring this summer — over two years since his infamous last fight against former rival Logan Paul.

KSI is one of the few personalities credited with kick-starting the current ‘influencer boxing’ craze.

After defeating fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in 2018, he later took on American internet star Logan Paul in two high-stakes bouts that ultimately saw the Brit emerge victorious.

However, it would be a long time before KSI would return to the ring; the global health crisis and his budding music career took priority over the YouTuber’s combat sports career.

KSI reveals date for next boxing match

Over two years later, KSI has officially revealed when his next fight will be — and it’s coming up fast.

On May 4, 2022, KSI uploaded a teaser trailer to Twitter, which revealed a fight date of August 27, 2022.

Unfortunately, no opponent has been announced at the time of writing — something KSI has made mention of in the past in a YouTube video, claiming that he knew when he was fighting, but not whom.

This latest news follows previous rumors pointing to an August bout, with some claiming that KSI would face off against YouTuber Alex Wassabi (a fitting opponent, as Wassabi was responsible for beating KSI’s little brother, Deji, earlier this year).

This isn’t the only influencer boxing bout taking place in August, either; Jake Paul is also slated to take on an as-yet-unnamed opponent in that same month on August 13.

For now, things are still unclear as a slew of influencers are set to step foot on the canvas this summer — in just one week, the Creator Clash boxing event will see 22 internet stars face off in a charity boxing match.

Combine this with an upcoming reality TV show centered around influencer boxing, and it looks like the trend couldn’t possibly get any bigger. We’ll just have to see how these upcoming fights impact this continuing internet craze.