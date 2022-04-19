New influencer boxing show coming to TV with $1 million prize

Influencer boxing is coming to TV with a brand-new reality show very soon, set to feature a slew of social media stars and a $1 million boxing contract prize for the contestants.

The influencer boxing bug is going around again — and this time, it’s bigger than ever before.

Amid news of Jake Paul’s boxing return this August and YouTuber iDubbbz’s star-studded charity boxing event coming up this May, another major turn is happening for the industry.

LiveOne, the company behind the “Social Gloves” boxing event last year, is creating a full-on reality television show all about influencer boxing alongside partner Propagate Content. Here’s what we know so far.

LiveOne & Propagate Content set to create influencer boxing show

LiveOne’s social boxing show is going by the name ‘Ultimate Social Boxing.’ The series is set to be a reality television show featuring 32 male and female influencers who will duke it out in the ring.

The contestants will all move in together into the Ultimate Social Boxing house, where they will be “living together, training together and ultimately fighting each other.”

All aforementioned fighters must box to earn their spot in a preliminary, single-elimination amateur boxing fight, narrowing down the influencers from 32 to 16 — 8 men and 8 women, total.

As for the grand prize? The participants will be throwing down for a $1 million boxing contract with the new international Ultimate Social Boxing League, which LiveOne is set to launch this summer.

The finale will be a live streamed PPV event at a music festival. Other details regarding this final showdown have yet to be revealed, alongside any contestants on the show.

David Shumsky will serve as the showrunner for the upcoming Ultimate Social Boxing show. Shumsky will executive produce alongside LiveOne’s Robert Ellin and series creator Paul Cazers, along with Propagate’s Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman.

Other names in the space have yet to comment on this latest news — but with so many influencers set to box this summer, there’s a high possibility fans could be seeing some of their favorite creators on TV very soon.