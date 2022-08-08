KSI explains why he won’t fight Austin McBroom or Bryce Hall amid canceled Alex Wassabi fight

KSI’s highly-anticipated bout with Alex Wassabi was canceled, leaving him to find another opponent in Swarmz…but he didn’t pick several other popular replacements for very specific reasons.

2022 was slated to be the summer of influencer boxing, but it seems that the season of flying fists has all but been put on hold.

First, health complications for AnEsonGib delayed his match against Austin McBroom, prompting the two YouTubers to reschedule their bout for a later date.

Then, Jake Paul’s fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. got axed due to weight issues on Rahman’s part — causing Jake to lose millions of dollars.

Now, KSI’s own match, scheduled for August 27, has experienced complications, with American YouTuber Alex Wassabi pulling out of the bout due to as-yet unexplained reasons.

Twitter: KSI / DAZN KSI and Alex Wassabi were set to face off at the end of August – but Wassabi pulled out a month before fight night.

KSI announced that he would, instead, be boxing against Swarmz, a British rapper and semi-pro footballer. However, his fanbase isn’t happy about this pick.

Amid the ongoing chaos following the announcement, KSI turned to his subreddit, where he went through a list of fans’ choices of replacement fighters for Swarmz.

KSI claimed that there’s no way he’s fighting any of them — chiefly Austin McBroom, who challenged the British YouTuber to a bout at the end of 2022.

“My man thinks he’s f**kin’ Floyd Mayweather,” he explained. “He’s gonna ask for millions. He thinks he’s worth millions. He’s not worth anything!”

“Plus, he’s waiting on Gib to sort out his medical [issues], so I’m not gonna wait on Austin to wait for Gib for his medical, because then we wouldn’t even have an opponent.”

KSI also turned down a possible opponent in TikTok star Bryce Hall, simply saying that the Sway House star “doesn’t want it.”

(Topic begins at 5:00)

KSI also noted that his fight with Swarmz was written into his contract as a backup option should Wassabi back out, so there’s not much that can be done at this point in terms of replacing his replacement.

Ultimately, KSI called the fight with Swarmz “awful” and a “situation I don’t wanna be in” — but he’ll still be in the boxing ring come August 27, whether fans want to see this particular bout or not.