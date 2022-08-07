Austin McBroom slams KSI for taking Swarmz fight and wants bout by end of 2022

YouTuber Austin McBroom has blasted British entertainer KSI for announcing Swarmz as the replacement fighter for Alex Wassabi, claiming he should be fighting bigger and better opponents.

August 6 was an incredibly busy day in the internet boxing world. Alex Wassabi, scheduled to fight KSI later in August, pulled out of the fight amid a concussion.

Despite protracted offers from Jake Paul to replace the TikTok star, KSI rejected the calls and insisted any fight between him and the American would only take place after dedicated camps and on the biggest stage possible.

KSI then announced rapper Swarmz as Wassabi’s replacement, a former collaborator of KSI’s who called him out back in June for a fight. Barring any more changes, it looks like he’ll get his way.

Austin McBroom blasts KSI following Swarmz announcement

It’s fair to say that plenty on social media were disappointed with the announcement of Swarmz; more because it delayed any clash with Jake Paul than a slight on KSI’s new opponent.

Austin McBroom, YouTuber and member of the ACE family, was among those unimpressed, criticizing KSI considerably via his Instagram story.

“KSI what the f**k is going on?” he asked. “You went from fighting Logan to getting ready to fight Alex. Now you fighting… I dunno who that is. Respectfully, respect to him [Swarmz] for even wanting to fight, but come on bruh. I thought you were a gamer. I thought you were competitive. You just want someone to hand you a W.”

He went on to say that KSI should have just delayed the fight with Alex and retained him as an opponent, even with doubts about Alex’s alleged concussion.

McBroom also offered to fight KSI at the “end of the year”, assuming he takes out AnEsonGib when the pair’s rescheduled fight takes place.

The ACE member finished: “I wish you the best of luck, this is wrong though.”

KSI has not responded to McBroom’s comments, but has vowed to fight Jake Paul in the future. McBroom appears to be some way down the list of potential opponents then, despite his fighting talk.