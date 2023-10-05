KSI offered fight by former boxing world champion as they beef online

YouTube star KSI has been called out by former boxing world champion Ryan Garica, with the lightweight offering him the chance to fight

While plenty of boxing fans and pundits have dismissed influencer boxing events, there have been a few fighters who’ve engaged with it. Floyd Mayweather would, naturally, be the standout given that he’s fought Logan Paul and Deji, but former Lightweight champion Ryan ‘KingRy’ Garcia is also up there.

Garcia has been a defender of influencer boxing, praising Jake Paul back in April 2022 and saying he deserved more credit for what he’d achieved in the ring until that point.

However, KingRy has also butted heads with a few creators. Most recently, it’s been KSI that’s gotten slightly under his skin. The British content creator questioned if his next fight against Oscar Duarte was going to be on PPV, which Garcia shot down.

KSI and Ryan Garcia clash online, and there’s a fight offer

From there, KSI accused the former Lightweight champion of having “robbed” his fans with his last fight against Gervonta Davis – which happened to be the first loss of his career.

Garcia accused the YouTuber of being “salty” on him and wanted KSI to stop mentioning him. “KSI is so salty on me for no reason. He can’t go the distance with me like he claimed. He’s a 7 head monster. Stop speaking my name,” he said.

It didn’t end there, though. The lightweight star took it to the Instagram DMs and offered KSI the chance to fight. “If you want to fight let me know or just stop speaking my name!” he said.

KSI didn’t appear to respond to that, and it might be for good reason, given that he’s fighting Tommy Fury on October 14.

It seems incredibly unlikely that he and Garcia would ever actually fight, however, given that KSI has stated he’ll probably retire after his fight with Fury.