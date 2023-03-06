KSI appears to leak Logan Paul’s next boxing opponent

KSI may have teased Logan Paul’s next boxing opponent in a recent social media post announcing Misfits x DAZN Series 006.

Logan Paul may have helped launch the current influencer boxing craze, but it’s safe to say that his career in the sport isn’t as prolific as his little brother’s.

Thus far, Logan has only stepped in the ring three times, twice with rival-turned-business partner KSI and once against Floyd Mayweather in a viral 2021 exhibition match.

It seems like Logan is more focused on his current contract with the WWE, having appeared in multiple performances with the organization since signing a multi-year contract with them in 2022.

Article continues after ad

Is Logan Paul fighting JMX or Le’veon Bell?

However, we could see Logan make his return to the boxing ring sooner rather than later, if a recent post from KSI is to be believed.

On March 3, KSI posted a video to his Instagram stories with the caption: “Winner between JMX and Le’veon Bell fights Logan Paul?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instagram: KSI

This refers to the upcoming Misfits x DAZN Series 006 boxing event, which is set to take place on April 21 and features a headliner bout between JMX and Le’veon Bell.

This isn’t the first time Logan’s name has been thrown in the hat with JMX, either; a leaked fight poster pitted the two against each other for Misfits x DAZN Series 008, although this matchup was never officially confirmed.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: BDZ

Logan has yet to respond to these rumors as well, leaving the entire situation up in the air — but JMX might not be the only opponent Logan could be facing off with in the near future.

Most recently, Paul expressed a desire to take on Tommy Fury to avenge his little brother after his loss to the British boxer in late February. At the time of writing, it looks like Jake vs Tommy will take place over the summer, with Jake saying he wants the runback before taking any other fights.