Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury rematch reportedly set to place this summer

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury look to already have a rematch date in mind, with reports suggesting that the pair could be fighting again as soon as mid-Summer.

At the end of February, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury ended their years of trash talk by finally stepping inside the boxing ring and doing battle in Saudi Arabia.

While Jake scored the only knockdown of the fight, it was Tommy who came away with the split decision victory, as he was ultimately rather comfortable in the grudge match.

Naturally, there has been plenty of talk about a rematch, with Jake eager to get one back over his longtime rival and get revenge. While there had been some concerns that his planned MMA debut may disrupt that, it seems as if the pair are already working on a date.

That’s according to ESPN boxing reporter Mike Coppinger, who appeared on Max Kellerman’s Max On Boxing on March 4 to discuss the Paul vs Fury fight.

When quizzed about a possible rematch, the boxing insider said: “I believe there will be (an immediate rematch). I’m hearing that they’re looking at July for the rematch and I think it’s going to be even bigger than the first fight.”

There’s no word on the exact date, or just exactly where it will be held, but it appears as if they’re zeroing in on a fight happening before the end of the summer at the very least.

As noted, a fight in July will disrupt Jake’s plans to make his MMA debut with the PFL, but he wasn’t banking on losing to Tommy in the first place anyway.

It remains to be seen as to where the rematch will be, but given he got the win in the first fight, Tommy may have enough leverage to make it happen in the UK.