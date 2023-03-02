Logan Paul blasts Tommy Fury as he wants to “avenge” Jake’s loss

Logan Paul has revealed that he’s eager to get revenge for Jake Paul and avenge his loss to Tommy Fury, should the YouTuber-turned-boxer not get his rematch.

After years of trash-talking, both online and in person, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally settled their beef inside the boxing ring on February 26.

It wasn’t the result that Jake had promised, though, as Fury claimed a split decision victory despite being knocked down towards the end of the fight. The Brit was ultimately comfortable on the two scorecards that scored in his favor, given he had been the more active fighter when it came to throwing punches and controlling the ring.

There has already been plenty of talk about a rematch between the longtime rivals, but if that isn’t going to happen and Jake moves on to someone like KSI, Logan Paul wants to step in.

Logan Paul wants to fight Tommy Fury to “avenge” Jake

That’s right, his brother Logan is eager to avenge his defeat to Tommy and will end his break from boxing to make it happen.

The Impaulsive host joined his brother on the post-fight episode of BS with Jake Paul, revealing his plan to get one back for his family. “If you don’t (take the rematch), I’d like to handle that,” Logan said.

“That was like my first instinct, obviously. That’s my little brother, f*ck that inflatable arm ass motherf*cker. F*ck you.”

The brothers did see the funny side of things as Jake joked that they could avenge each other’s losses should he decide to finally fight KSI instead.

Jake did note that he is leaning towards doing a rematch with Tommy first, and both camps are seemingly open to making it happen. Though, it took this long to actually get them in the ring together, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.