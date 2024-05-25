KSI & Logan Paul’s Prime secures sponsorship with another major sports team

KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration has landed a sponsorship with another major sports team in Portuguese football club S.L. Benfica.

As bottles have flown off shelves rapidly, Prime has partnered up with some huge names in the sports world, becoming the official drink of the UFC, the WWE, and numerous teams across several sports. And now, another major team has revealed Prime as their official hydration partner.

On May 24, Primeira Liga club S.L. Benfica was announced as the latest football club to land a Prime sponsorship with a video of a bottle of the hydration beverage being carried by a helicopter into the club’s famous Estádio da Luz stadium.

According to a press release from the Portuguese football club “Prime will have a presence at Estádio da Luz,” and the brand will be “integrated in several communication platforms,” to maximize exposure. The main football squad will also be supplied with Prime’s hydration beverage during training and games.

Prime has taken over the hydration drink market since its launch in early 2022, even topping Walmart’s sales for the most sold sports and hydration beverage in the first month of 2024.

However, the business has recently found itself in trouble after a class action complaint was filed against the company, claiming that Prime’s energy drinks have more than the advertised 200mg of caffeine inside.

It isn’t the first time that Prime has been embroiled in a legal battle. Back in 2023, another lawsuit against the company claimed that the drink contains more than the allowed amount of “forever chemicals” known as per- and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS).

The chemicals are linked to negative effects on human health. However, Logan Paul has responded to claims asserting Prime is completely safe and slammed those for spreading “misinformation.”