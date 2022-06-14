Logan Paul explains why he ended beef with KSI to start Prime Hydration

Logan Paul explained to Andrew Schulz why he decided to end his beef with JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji to become business partners with their new sports drink, Prime Hydration.

Back in 2018, KSI called out Logan Paul for the first of two boxing matches that began years of beef between the two infamous YouTubers.

The beef continued until July 2021 when Logan invited the English musician and YouTuber onto his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. The two continued to be civil in the months after the podcast, and in January 2022, they became business partners with Prime Hydration.

But what influenced Logan and KSI to quash their beef and begin running a business together? During the latest episode of Flagrant with Andrew Schulz, Logan Paul explained just that.

Advertisement

Logan Paul on why he ended KSI beef

During the podcast, Schulz asked whether or not the beef between the two influencers was real. Paul replied: “The beef was real, yeah, we hated each other. That’s why Prime has a unique sense of reliability and hope that you can amend, and make friends.”

He then went on to explain that he takes losses as a chance to learn how to do better, and never took his loss against KSI personally.

“F**k the beef, we’re like the same person but across the pond. In a way, we’re really alike. I did a show for him, and he was surprised that I said yes to doing it. I didn’t care about any qualms we had, it didn’t mean anything. Whatever, we had a good go,” Logan explained.

Advertisement

“Then I had him on the podcast and learned he’s a f**kin great guy. I brought him Prime because I thought it would be a great business opportunity with an incredible story.”

(Topic starts at 2:37:10 in the video)

Since its launch, Prime Hydration has taken off in popularity thanks to the two YouTubers. On May 11, 2022, the company celebrated its UK launch, as well as the addition of its sixth flavor: Ice Pop.