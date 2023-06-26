Kick CEO reveals they’re in talks with Dr Disrespect after he names his price

Kick’s CEO Ed Craven has revealed that the platform has spoken to Dr Disrespect about making the move, and it comes just after the Two-Time laid out his contract demand.

Whenever a new streaming platform pops up and starts signing streamers, it doesn’t take long before fans of Dr Disrespect start asking if he’ll make the move too. The Two-Time, who is still banned from Twitch for unknown reasons, has been pretty successful on YouTube but he’s not got a deal like Valkyrae or Ludwig.

Article continues after ad

So, when Kick started dishing out contracts to streamers, it didn’t take long before the question reared its head again. The Doc has played into the rumors too, teasing a massive and pricey renovation to his “arena.”

On top of that, and with xQc getting a reported $100 million deal from the Stake-backed platform, the Two-Time has said he wants half of that to make the move. And, there certainly is interest from Kick’s side.

Article continues after ad

Kick CEO responds to Dr Disrespect contract demands

It came up again during Jake Lucky’s interview with Kick CEO Ed Craven, when the Kick boss was asked straight up if he had any interest in bringing Doc over.

“Dr Disrespect I’ve personally been a fan of for a long time, just as I’ve been a massive fan of a lot of streamers,” he said. “Having the chance to work alongside these guys is so f*cking cool. And Doc is one of them.

Article continues after ad

“Doc is someone that we would love to work with. We are talking with his team. We’re talking with everyone! Well, not everyone, but most people have open communication lines with us. We want to work with everyone. We want to make things happen, we want to bring people over.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Timestamp of 31:58

Craven added that Kick wants to “give streamers what they’re worth,” but he didn’t directly respond to Doc’s eyewatering number of $50 million.

Article continues after ad

Who knows, though, we might just see the Two-Time rocking some green and black before long.