Kick CEO promises they won’t cut massive sub splits despite concerns

Kick CEO Eddie Craven has explained why they won’t change their massive sub splits despite some concerns about them long-term.

Over the last few months, Kick, the Stake-backed streaming platform, has risen up as a brand new challenger to Twitch’s throne. They’ve managed to sign a number of streamers – including a blockbuster $100m non-exclusive deal with xQc – with the promise of more money.

While Twitch gives most streamers a 50/50 split on sub revenue – some streamers get 70/30 – Kick actually gives them 95/5. This goes for all streamers, no matter how big your view count is or how many hours you stream.

It’s an attractive proposition and one that certainly entices some to make the move. While there have been some concerns that it’s not sustainable, Kick CEO Eddie Craven has no plans to change.

Kick have no plans to change 95/5 sub splits

It came up during his recent interview with Jake Lucky as Craven explained that Kick views subscriptions like donations and that they don’t want to mess with that.

“One thing that should definitely never be touched is the sub split. The sub split is something that is considered to almost be donations, right. You receive a donation from your community, you receive subs from your community for making great content and the whole idea of dipping into that sub split, our idea behind it is that its unfair,” Craven said.

“We don’t think that a platform, a platform that simply curates other people’s content deserves a right to take a split of people’s revenue from donations. Donations are not something you should be taking money from.”

The Kick boss added that the platform is looking toward advertisements as a way to turn it into an “extremely sustainable business” moving forward.

Lucky also put the sustainability of the massive sub split to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy in his interview with him, however, Clancy was unwilling to comment on the ins and outs of platforms. Though, he did reveal his excitement for xQc’s deal.

It remains to be seen if Kick’s persistence with 95/5 will force a rethink from Twitch or if they’ll open up any other revenue opportunities for streamers.