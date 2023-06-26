Kick still interested in signing Pokimane despite recent criticism

Kick CEO Ed Craven has revealed the platform “really wanted” to work with Pokimane and still wants to sign her even though she’s been very critical about the platform.

The streaming wars have been heating up between Kick and Twitch with the new site picking up some of the industry’s biggest names in just a few months.

So far, Kick has managed to sign mega stars xQc and Amouranth to big deals and is showing no signs of stopping in its quest to overtake Twitch.

However, one name that isn’t a fan of Kick is Pokimane. The Moroccan-Canadian notably claimed that she would never sign, even for $100M, because it would “compromise her morals and ethics.” That said, Kick isn’t giving up hope that they can convince her to join their ranks.

Kick CEO reveals they “really wanted” to work with Pokimane

During an interview with Jake Lucky, the Kick CEO delved into people they wanted to sign, but turned them down. According to Craven, Pokimane was a top contender and they’re actually supporters of her content.

“I’ll be honest, we really wanted to work with Pokimane, actually. That was a name we discussed early on, but I don’t think she wants to work with us actually. So, we’ll see,” the Kick CEO revealed.

It’s not clear if Kick actually offered Pokimane a contract, but her criticism of Kick has been ramping up, even sparking a debate between her and xQc over her supposed “morals.”

Craven, meanwhile, remains open to signing Pokimane despite the flack, commenting Kick will “see if that changes” while further remarking how the team is “big fans” of hers.

While it remains unlikely right now that Pokimane signs with Kick, another name could soon be popping up on Kick that is sure to break the internet if they sign on the dotted line.

Banned Twitch star Dr Disrespect is reportedly in talks with Kick, asking for just half of xQc’s deal and a cool $50M. We’ll have to see if Pokimane’s loss could end up being the two-time’s gain.