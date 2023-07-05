Logan Paul wants Kick contract after doubting xQc’s $100M deal was “real”

Logan Paul was left absolutely baffled after learning about Twitch star xQc’s massive $100M Kick streaming deal and is interested in getting an offer himself.

Influencer Logan Paul is one of the internet’s kings of content. From fighting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to becoming a WWE superstar, The Maverick is one of the hottest commodities on YouTube.

That said, he’s yet to receive an offer to take his popular Impaulsive podcast to another platform, but after discussing Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s $100M deal, he has Kick on his radar.

During his most recent episode, the crew debated if xQc’s big contract was legitimate with Logan expressing some doubts about how much the French Canadian was actually being paid.

Logan Paul blown away by xQc’s whopping $100M Kick deal

At first, Paul seemed unsure about the contract, asking “is that real” with an astonished look on his face.

“I don’t believe it, I’m sorry. It’s too much money,” he said before rambling on about how xQc would lose a huge chunk of his money because of taxes.

(segment begins at 29:28)

Despite the original confusion, Logan came to grips with the contract being real after realizing that Kick was backed by gambling company Stake. Wasting no time, Paul proceeded to try to work in an offer.

“Okay [Kick], you want the number one podcast in the world? Hit up manager Jeff and we can bring our booming audience over to ya’ll for $50 billion we’ll take it,” he joked.

While the $50 billion price tag is certainly overkill, it would be interesting to see what kind of offer Kick might actually make to Logan Paul, especially if it’s a non-exclusivity deal.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens. Until then though, fans are anxiously waiting for the next big Kick signing with rumors pointing to the Twitch rival picking up the likes of Dr Disrespect.