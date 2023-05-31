BruceDropEmOff moves to Kick after multiple Twitch bans

Streamer BruceDropEmOff has officially made the move to Kick following his heated feud with Twitch after receiving several bans on the platform.

On May 31, 2023, streaming star BruceDropEmOff officially revealed that he’d switched platforms from Twitch to Kick, a rival streaming site that has offered a slew of attractive benefits to creators like a 95/5 sub split, as well as looser restrictions for what can and can’t be streamed.

Bruce announced his decision in a YouTube video, which he appropriately titled, ‘A New Dawn.’ In the video, Bruce travels through an icy wasteland looking for a way out until he finally comes across a neon sign with the word ‘Kick.’

He then meets up with Adin Ross, one of Kick’s star streamers who has been vying for other creators to join the platform since leaving Twitch earlier this year.

BruceDropEmOff officially joins Kick

Bruce’s move to Kick comes on the heels of his fiery feud with Twitch, as he was banned several times from the platform at the beginning of 2023.

In fact, Kick actually took shots at Twitch for banning Bruce and streaming star Amouranth… and it looks like they found their next big pick as a result of these ongoing streaming wars.

Bruce’s major streaming move follows another big moment for Kick, which just celebrated a massive user goal mere months after launching. On that same day, the platform confirmed it has reached a jaw-dropping 5 million users and counting.

With Twitch coming under fire from all sides as more and more top creators express their issues with the streaming platform due to its ban policies, it’s only a matter of time until we see things really start to shake up in the streaming space.