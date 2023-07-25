Shaq considers streaming after hearing about $100m xQc Kick deal

World-famous NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal seemed to show an interest in streaming after learning about xQc’s $100 million deal with Kick.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the world’s most famous streamers — and now, he’s one of the world’s richest, having secured a massive deal with Kick back in June.

The streamer, who previously made his home exclusively on Twitch, has now begun streaming on Kick to the tune of $100 million in one of the most profitable streamer contracts we’ve seen to date.

Article continues after ad

Dozens of other high-profile content creators have also eyed Kick as their primary platform of choice after news of xQc’s deal went viral, with names like Amouranth joining the site and others like Logan Paul hoping for his own lucrative Kick contract.

xQc | Twitter xQc is one of the internet’s most prominent streamers.

Shaq vows to “come after” xQc following streamer’s $100M Kick deal

Now, another major figure is pondering the possibilities of streaming on Kick — none other than NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who learned about xQc’s deal in a recent episode of the Full Squad Gaming podcast.

Article continues after ad

Shaq sat down with the Full Squad Gaming hosts in a casual interview where they informed him about the streamer’s profitable payday, prompting Shaq to give a humorous (and quite surprising) answer in response.

“They pay him $50 million [per year] just to play video games?” Shaq asked.

“Just to stream on their site,” one of the hosts answered. “Not even exclusively.”

“…He’s in trouble,” Shaq responded. “Because I’m about to come after him. …He just turns the camera on and people just watch him?”

Article continues after ad

“Would you ever try it?” a host asked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“What would I stream?” Shaq queried. After being informed that he could stream just about anything he liked, the former pro baller replied: “Hmm. I might have to look into that.”

When asked about what his price would be, should Kick take an interest in him, Shaq responded that his desired amount was “up there.”

Shaq hasn’t been afraid to venture outside of his comfort zone in the past. Between his various exploits as a businessman as well as headlining music festivals under the name DJ Diesel, he’s had an illustrious presence beyond the basketball career that put him on the map.

Article continues after ad

Who knows if we’ll see this celebrity enter the streaming space?

“Congratulations to the guy who signed [for] a hundred mil,” Shaq said, making sure to give props to xQc’s historic deal.

Shaq’s statement comes at a pivotal moment in the ongoing streaming wars as platforms like Kick, Twitch, and YouTube continue to duke it out by securing top-tier broadcasters with exclusive deals.