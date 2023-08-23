Kick boss shares update on Dr Disrespect signing after $50M contract demand

Streaming platform Kick has shared a big update on possibly signing Dr Disrespect after the two-time demanded a $50 million contract to jump ship from YouTube.

Dr Disrespect has been one of the most popular streamers on YouTube ever since being mysteriously banned from Twitch in the summer of 2020, but he’s interested in finding a new home.

Kick began its launch by signing a number of big names, including Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to a lucrative $100M deal, leading many to wonder if Doc would also be offered a chance to join the site.

Shortly after xQc’s deal, Dr Disrespect named his price and requested $50M. While Kick’s CEO revealed he were in talks with Doc’s team to get a deal done, nothing has materialized… and we may finally have a reason why.

Kick/DrDisrespect Dr Disrespect may not be joining Kick after all.

Kick suggests Dr Disrespect wanted too much money

In an interview with streamer Big E, Kick’s Head of Product Paulie Chianese was asked about Dr Disrespect and when fans could expect to see him on the green platform.

“Doc wants fifty mil, and Doc’s not playing around with that number,” Chianese revealed.

This seems to imply that the $50 million number is firm and that the two-time isn’t going to settle for less and will continue to stream on YouTube.

“I love the Doc. I’ve watched him for years and years. I think he’s one of the most entertaining streamers in the business,” he added. “But fifty million is fifty million.”

(segment begins at 31:18)

It’s possible that, judging by these comments, the Kick team doesn’t feel like the Doc is actually worth that amount and talks broke down, so we may not end up seeing Dr Disrespect packing up his arena from YouTube anytime soon.

The YouTuber actually may have alluded to Kick not wanting to pay up during a stream back in June when he discussed the offer, saying wasn’t sure “how much money” they have.

Doc also hinted that his current commitments and business ventures may also be impacting a deal, referencing his game studio Midnight Society and Black Steel Bourbon.

Regardless of whether or not Kick ends up taking Doc up on his offer, other platforms have expressed interest in signing him. During an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said he “would definitely love to have Dr Disrespect.”