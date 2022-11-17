Dr Disrespect breaks character to reveal new Black Steel Bourbon

Dr Disrespect took his YouTube streaming costume off for a second and broke character to advertise his new drinks brand, Black Steel Bourbon.
The streaming sensation has moved into the alcoholic drinks market with a bottle of limited-run Black Steel Bourbon, crafted by an award-winning Master Distiller, Marianne Eaves.
It is not the first drink the Two-Time has been associated with, of course, with an officially licensed cherry flavor for Game Fuel in his portfolio.
Doc announced the news on November 17, after weeks of hyping the product launch on stream.
Dr Disrespect reveals new Black Steel Bourbon
In the advert, Dr Disrespect – the self-professed best video gamer in the world with more trophies than anybody in the streaming space – claims the bourbon “tastes like winning.”
He takes off his usual costume, including the bulletproof mullet and full red armor, for the commercial.
A description on the product website says: “The only thing we have in common with other Kentucky bourbons is premium Kentucky craft. Consider us the hell-raising, untamed alter ego here to up the bourbon ante. You’re welcome.”
How to get Dr Disrespect’s Black Steel Bourbon
How to get
Black Steel Bourbon is available now on the product’s store page.
Price
If you’re looking to grab yourself a bottle of Doc’s bourbon, it will cost you $64.99.
Flavors and ingredients
On the official website, it says: “Black Steel Bourbon delivers a smooth yet wildly distinctive flavor profile enveloped with notes of sweet grain, charred wood, green apple, vanilla bean, and citrus peel.”
It is also 93 proof.
Shipping locations
Black Steel Bourbon ships to the following locations:
Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.