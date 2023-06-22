Dr Disrespect issues Kick contract demand after xQc’s mega-deal

Dr Disrespect has issued Kick a contract demand to get him to join the platform, just days after xQc inked a mega-deal worth over $70 million.

Since its launch in late 2022, Trainwreck co-owned streaming platform Kick has skyrocketed in popularity with streamers.

Twitch star xQc signed a non-exclusive deal worth over $70M, and just days later Amouranth followed suit — although it’s unknown how much her contract was worth.

Now, Dr Disrespect has shared how much it would take for the platform to get him to move over from YouTube, where his streams have been since his infamous ban from Twitch.

Dr Disrespect says $50M will get him to join Kick

In a tweet on June 22, Dr Disrespect posted a picture of him with a green box around his face similar to other recent Kick announcements on Twitter.

Keeping it short and sweet, he said: “50 Million is my number…”

Fans quickly took to the replies of the tweet to share their thoughts on the two-time joining the budding site, though the official Kick streaming account hasn’t responded at the time of writing.

“See you soon, Doc,” one user replied.

Another fan commented: “Giving them a bargain, respectful man.”

Rumors of Dr Disrespect moving platforms have swirled around the community for months, with many of them starting back in March after the Two-Time made a comment about it on stream.

Trainwreck and team have continually teased big-name signings for the green platform, with the last two the biggest the platform has seen since its inception.

We’ll have to wait to see what happens in the future, but in the meantime, you can read more about Kick’s plans for the future in an interview here.