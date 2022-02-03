Khabib shuts down Jake Paul MMA offer for good: “You think he can fight me?”

Undefeated MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is completely done with the idea of a Jake Paul fight, shutting it all down in an interview with the NELK Boys and joking he could smash the internet celeb in a “couple of minutes.”

With a 29-0 professional record including a flawless stint as UFC lightweight champion, Khabib is unquestionably one of the biggest icons in the sport. Naturally, Paul has been calling him out, as he does with most of MMA’s top draws.

Now allegedly training with a wide array of combat sports in mind beyond just boxing, the YouTube star was recently sent an offer that piqued his interest. Khabib himself reached out with a deal as part of his new Eagle Fight Club promotion.

Paul was open to joining the new UFC rival – especially with his feud over fighter pay only getting hotter – though he would only sign on one condition. “That’s a deal, but only if I fight [Khabib] first,” he said.

Responding to the callout, Khabib has now completely brushed off the challenge, joking that he would smash Paul in a “couple of minutes.”

“With me? Come on… I don’t think so,” Khabib said with a smile on the latest episode of the NELK Boys’ Full Send podcast. “In MMA? You think he can fight with me?” the former UFC champ asked bluntly. Not wanting to step out of retirement, he simply said Paul was “late” with his rise to fame.

“I’m finished,” he explained. “Of course, we can think about this. I watched his videos, he was sparring. He has a lot to learn.”

Admittedly, Khabib was still interested in one thing: Paul’s star power. With his new MMA promotion off the ground, he’s willing to “give [Paul] a chance and sign him.” In fact, a contract may have already been sent.

Khabib comments on Jake Paul at the 11:10 mark below.

So although the dominant Khabib won’t be squaring off with the YouTuber turned boxer, he is still open to working with him. If terms are met, the younger Paul brother could step into an octagon in Eagle FC in the near future.

“We can pay him,” Khabib added. Only time will tell if it’s enough to strike a deal. With multiple promotions showing interest, we’ll have to wait and see where Paul makes his MMA debut.