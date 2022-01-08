Jake Paul reportedly eyeing MMA debut in 2022, but not with the UFC

Jake Paul is reportedly in “advanced talks” to make his MMA debut this year after teasing a departure from boxing with new training footage, but it won’t be with Dana White’s UFC.

Ever since Paul’s viral KO over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, the social media star has been the target of multiple MMA legends. From fellow fighters calling him out, to UFC’s head honcho Dana White himself, he’s raised plenty of eyebrows.

Amidst the string of online feuds, one particular offer caught fire in the MMA community. Paul pledged to retire from boxing if White agreed to up the pay and benefits of his contracted UFC fighters.

Now, it appears a combat sports swap could indeed be in the works. However, his debut bout won’t be taking place inside a UFC octagon, according to reports from MMAmania.

The younger Paul brother is allegedly in “advanced talks” with Professional Fighters League (PFL). In fact, he could be set to make his debut this calendar year, sources claim.

PFL appears to be the leading choice over rival MMA promotions for a number of reasons. Namely, Paul would seemingly “retain more control of his brand.”

This report followed closely behind a unique training session for Paul. Rather than lacing his boxing gloves, a new clip showed him “training kicks” for the very first time.

“Glad we can help you with your MMA journey,” MMA gym Unbreakable Performance followed up on Instagram.

1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma pic.twitter.com/pA1gkCrdzE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 7, 2022

Obviously, it’s not a done deal for now. Paul is yet to sign on the dotted line with PFL, though a final decision is expected imminently.

Looking to prove ‘doubters’ wrong once again, the Sports Illustrated’s breakout boxer of the year would undoubtedly make headlines once again if an MMA bout comes to fruition.