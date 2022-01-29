Jake Paul actually recieves MMA fight offer from Khabib’s promotion after teases

Former UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed that he has given Jake Paul an offer to join his Eagle Fighting Championship MMA promotion, but he hasn’t gotten an answer yet.

Following his win over Tyron Woodley at the end of December, many fans assumed that Jake Paul would quickly line up another opponent and continue in the boxing scene.

Despite teasing a bout with former Middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, the YouTuber has also been dropping hints about a move into Mixed Martial Arts. He’s had an open invite from Bellator previously, and even teased that he’d be getting some help from former UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Advertisement

The Dagestan native dropped his own open invite on Twitter, offering Jake a route into his new promotion – Eagle Fighting Championship. While fans may have assumed it was all for show, it could actually happen.

Jake’s initial response to Khabib’s invite was to one-up things, saying he’d join on the condition that he got to square off with the undefeated Lightweight star.

Following on from that Khabib confirmed that his promotion has dropped a contract offer on Jake, and now it’s on the social media star to make the next move.

“We offered him, we offered him (a contract),” the 33-year-old told MMA Junkie. “Now we’re waiting on his answer. If he wants, we’re here.”

Advertisement

Despite teasing that he’d move more into the MMA world, there is no telling if Jake would actually do so. While he has a background in wrestling and has shown he can box, putting it all together is a different animal.

There would, undoubtedly, be plenty of excitement if he did make the switch, but it remains to be seen if he will actually do so.