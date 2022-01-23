Jake Paul accepts Khabib Nurmagomedov MMA fight offer on one condition

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul got an invitation from UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight in his Eagle Fight Club, but Jake has one interesting condition before he accepts.

After defeating Tyron Woodley with a brutal knockout back in December, Jake Paul has seemingly had plenty of options on the table for his next fight.

The social media star has been tipped to fight former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chaver Jr, and has even been called out by current cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis in a slightly unusual manner.

Despite that, there has also been talk of Jake transitioning from boxing and moving into Mixed Martial Arts – even having an open invite from Bellator. Though, the 24-year-old has also got an offer from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle Fight Club, that he seems open to taking.

Amid all the talk of his MMA switch, Jake has talked up the fact that Khabib is seemingly down to help him with training, but the YouTuber wants to go a step beyond that.

After Jake implied that his switch from boxing to MMA was actually happening, and that he’d likely fight at Middleweight, he quickly got an invite from Khabib who stated that the doors of his promotion are “always open” to Jake and his team.

The YouTuber quickly responded to that, suggesting they’d have a deal, but he wanted a condition of his own. “That’s a deal, but only if I fight you first,” Jake said.

по рукам. только если я буду драться с тобой первым. deal. only if I fight you first. https://t.co/4oRAZq8Ez3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 23, 2022

Many fans were quick to point out that if the two ever squared off inside the Octagon, it probably wouldn’t last all that long, or be pretty for Jake.

The difference in experience aside, Khabib also retired from MMA in mid-2021 and hasn’t come close to making a return in that time. The fight is unlikely to happen, but it’s clearly captured the attention of some.