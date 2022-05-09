Kay reveals how Juice WRLD nearly became a member of FaZe Banks’ Clout House

American rapper and songwriting genius Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins very nearly lived in Clout House alongside FaZe Clan members Banks and Kay before he rose to fame with hits such as ‘Lucid Dreams’ and ‘Lean wit Me.’

Multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills mansion ‘Clout House’ was once home to some of the most famous YouTubers and influencers taking the platform by storm.

The house boasted huge names who set up shop in the mansion, such as Alissa Violet, RiceGum, FaZe Kay, and FaZe Banks, who originally formed the unit. There was somewhat of a relaunch of the Clout House in 2021, with some occasional drama courtesy of the likes of Rice and Twitch streamer Adin Ross.

Advertisement

However, former FaZe member Kay has revealed that there was another famous face who was nearly his housemate — singer and rapper Juice WRLD.

Juice WRLD almost lived in Clout House

In a YouTube video posted on May 7, Kay confirmed the rumor that Juice WRLD wanted to move into the mansion before he shot to fame.

Read More: TikTok Hype House stars reveal why they moved into former Clout House

“There was a time in the Clout House where every weekend […] all these rappers would be coming over to the house and just party,” Kay claimed. “One of the rappers called Juice WRLD wanted to move into the house.

“He spoke to Banks and I’m pretty sure they agreed on it. It never happened and everyone just kind of forgot about it and then Juice WRLD just blew up.”

Advertisement

In the end, it wouldn’t have worked out in the end for the group as Clout House later fell apart with the housemates all going their separate ways.

Following on from his exchange with the FaZe Clan members, Juice WRLD went to conquer the pop world by storm with his hits ‘Lucid Dreams’ and ‘All Girls Are The Same’ before he sadly passed away in December 2019.

Read More: Disguised Toast reveals why he needs a security guard during IRL streams

However, Juice WRLD’s legacy continues to live on. Since his death, there have been two posthumously released albums by the singer’s family. The second of which, Fighting Demons, featured a performance with Justin Bieber as well as his hit single ‘Sometimes.’