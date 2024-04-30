FaZe Clan adds another Twitch powerhouse as org rebuilds

FaZe Clan has added yet another member to its roster in ‘Jason Ween’ as the organization continues its hotly-debated “reboot.”

On April 30, 2024, FaZe Clan revealed it had added yet another member to its ever-growing roster of new content creators; Jason Ween, a Twitch personality with over 270,000 followers.

The Vietnamese variety streamer also uploads videos to YouTube, where he boasts a healthy 520K subscribers. Jason is known for his sense of humor, often cracking jokes about his “girl addiction” and bantering with other top broadcasters in games of Valorant.

FaZe announced this latest addition in a comedy sketch where Jason got called into the Dean’s office at a fictional ‘college’ over his behavior, only to have his father — played by founder FaZe Banks — come bail him out of trouble.

Article continues after ad

This latest announcement from FaZe was met with celebration from fellow streamers like StableRonaldo and YourRage, who welcomed their new teammate in excited posts on social media.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest addition to FaZe’s roster as the organization undergoes a rebrand after Banks laid off hundreds of employees and kicked out a large number of the group’s long-term content creators — many of whom weren’t happy about this “reboot,” which left only fourteen members after the dust settled.

Top Warzone streamer Kalei, who had been with the organization for years, was left in tears after learning she was kicked out, calling the situation “not fair.” Nate Hill expressed a similar opinion, saying he was “disappointed” with FaZe’s decision to give him the boot.

Article continues after ad

Jason Ween’s induction into FaZe Clan follows the announcement of FaZe Max and SilkySzn, with another member to be revealed in the coming days to bring their number up to four.

A leaker suggested that part of FaZe’s ongoing “reboot” was to create a content house with its new hires, but whether or not this information is true remains to be seen.