YourRAGE explains “disease” in FaZe Clan that made him leave content house

Kick star YourRage has explained why he left the FaZe Clan content house just two months after forming one with three other FaZe members.

In May 2024, FaZe Clan CEO Ricky ‘Banks’ Bengston revealed a “reboot” of the organization after removing nearly all of its members.

FaZe went on to sign four new members – Lacy, Max, Silky, and Jason – and formed a couple of content houses with some of the new signings.

One house consisted of FaZe Kaysan, Silky, Max, and YourRage, the latter of which revealed the FaZe House in a YouTube video on May 9.

In the upload, YourRage showed various aspects of the new house and expressed his excitement about making content with his friends.

However, as the weeks went by, fans began to notice the star moved back into his old house, prompting him to explain the move in a live stream on June 30, 2024.

“There’s a disease spreading in FaZe rapidly. Before, the only clip farming a*s cringelord was my dog Lacy and my dog Ron,” he said.

“Why the f**k did I pull up to Vegas with that infection in also Max and mother f**kin Silky? All of them got that clip farmin disease, bro. I felt like the odd one out. I feel like I’m a loser now bro. I had to get out. I needed a breather bro.”

As of this writing, none of the users mentioned by Rage have responded to the “clip farm disease” claims, but we’ll update this article if they do.

Rage has been quite vocal about recent changes to FaZe Clan since the reboot and defended the changes made by FaZe Banks.

On April 30, he said that the org “fell off” and that significant changes needed to be made to help FaZe Clan survive the future.