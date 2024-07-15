One of FaZe’s new recruits leaked his Twitch income – and he’s making a small fortune each week.

Lacy was one of the four new streamers to join FaZe after Banks decided to “reboot” the organization and drop multiple long-time members such as Blaze, Kalei, Rain, and more.

Since joining FaZe, Lacy has grown significantly, becoming Twitch’s 6th most-watched Just Chatting channel. He even picked up over 150,000 new followers from June 15 to July 15, according to TwitchMetrics.

Earlier in July, Lacy was streaming on Twitch when he suddenly pulled up his dashboard and leaked his stats, including income for July 6 to July 12, showing that he made $27,253.

The stats also revealed that this was nearly $4.5K more than he had earned the previous week.

Just a few days later after the leak, Lacy planned to show his dashboard again to make a point about clip farming to his chat. Moments later, he pretended to discuss soccer and pulled up his dashboard, showing that from July 8 to July 14, he had made a whopping $58,762.

However, Lacy has since claimed that the amount is “fake” and his actual earnings are much less at $8,000 a week. It’s not clear if he was telling the truth or not, but some users suspect the amount is real and say he was just trying to flex. Whatever the case, it’s important to note that this income doesn’t factor in sponsors and content on other platforms, so his overall earnings are likely even higher.

Lacy isn’t the first streamer to pull up their dashboard on stream and reveal their income. In 2023, Ninja accidentally shared that he made $142,177 over 30 days.

That same year, Mizkif accidentally leaked his own Twitch revenue where he earned $13,168 between September 5 to September 11, 2023.

In addition to making a boatload of cash through streaming, Lacy had a July to remember in 2024. During an IRL broadcast with Clix, he found a boy who had been missing for three months and helped him reunite with his family.

