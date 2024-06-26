Banks hits out at claims new FaZe members are view botting Twitch streams

FaZe Banks has responded to claims that newly signed FaZe Members Lacy, Max, and Jason are view botting just weeks after placing them in a content house.

Back in April, CEO FaZe Banks revealed that he was “rebooting” the legendary organization by removing a large chunk of its roster – bringing it down to just over a dozen.

He went on to sign four new members – FaZe Max, Silky, Lacy, and Jason – and quickly revealed a content house for the new creators.

FaZe Banks took to Twitter/X to hype up the new creators after a fan of the org shared a screenshot of three of them with over 18,000 viewers on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

“With all due respect we aren’t doing sh*t for other people anymore, we’re doing it for ourselves. What we think is fun, what we think is cool. Been proving people wrong my entire career, this will be no different. With love always,” he said.

Article continues after ad

This tweet prompted many across Twitter/X to speculate on whether the new FaZe members were view-botting, which means people think that they’re artificially inflating their view count on Twitch by buying bots from a website.

FaZe Banks took to Adin Ross’ community page on the site to hit back at these claims and defending the streamers in the process.

Article continues after ad

“The fact any of y’all think the boys are view botting just shows the kinda motion FaZe got right now. I’m here to assure you guys they’re not. Just the homies cracking off, grinding, having fun. With love always,” he said in the post.

The new FaZe streamers aren’t the only ones who have faced claims of view-botting in June 2024. Kick streamer N3on was called out by YouTuber JiDion for botting during a phone call on a June 20 stream.

“Your stream is definitely view botted,” JiDion said. “But I can’t say that it’s you [doing it]. If you say it’s not you then okay, but it’s 1000% botted.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

N3on quickly denied the claims and went on to continue his stream after lashing out at the YouTuber.