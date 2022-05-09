Disguised Toast reveals why he needs a security guard during IRL streams

Popular Twitch streamer, Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has revealed why he needs personal security when he does IRL streams.

Disguised Toast is one of the most popular content creators on Twitch, with a massive following who tune in to watch his comical streams each week. Of course, like most famous figures, Disguised Toast often gets recognized during his daily life.

This is somewhat expected for someone with a massive 2.6 million followers, but there are times when the added attention can prove problematic. After all, IRL streams can lead to some uninvited moments.

While encounters with the general public rarely lead to violence, there are scenarios where things can quickly get out of hand. Fortunately, Disguised Toast has his own security on hand.

Disguised Toast on have personal security during IRL streams

During his recent stream, Disguised Toast revealed how each OTV member has their own security when filming IRL content. “Bodyguard is probably not the right term, but each of us has security with us,” explained Toast.

“It’s just in case something happens, which I think is pretty normal these days.” This is certainly a smart move from OTV, especially since IRL streams can lead to some rather unpleasant and even dangerous encounters.

Despite this, Disguised Toast was keen to joke about the matter, revealing why he personally needs security. “For me, I’m getting really, really famous. I have to find a way to keep all the ravenous women at bay [and to stop them] from swarming me. Security helps with that.”

So, don’t be too surprised if you happen to see any OTV members with security in future IRL streams.