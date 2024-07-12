Twitch streamer FaZe Lacy is at the center of attention after his split with his ex-girlfriend, Darla, amid accusations that she supposedly cheated on him for months while under a contract.

On July 11, 2024, the Twitch sphere ignited after FaZe Lacy’s cameraman, Santi, went live on Lacy’s channel, tearfully claiming that Darla had been cheating on his internet-famous employer with her ex-boyfriend, influencer Bryce Parker.

According to him, she made him “lie” about the affair while she was living with Bryce for a four-month period.

“She made me lie about everything,” Santi said. “She made me lie about the house. She made me lie that she was living in my house while she was living with Bryce.”

That’s not all; Santi also alleged that Darla had asked Parker to pretend to be her cousin to avoid suspicion, on top of supposedly being under a contract to “use Lacy.”

Lacy appeared on stream moments later, revealing his thoughts on the situation.

“You guys don’t understand, bro. When you have someone like her in your ear manipulating everything. I literally told you guys days ago there’s more that I found out. And, as Santi just said, apparently Darla was under a contract, still with Bryce the entire time.”

“This whole time, she’s been bed-hopping. My bed one night, his bed the next night. It doesn’t get more evil than that.”

(Topic begins at 3:30)

It wasn’t long afterward that other FaZe Clan members, including PlaqueBoyMax, JasonTheWeen, and StableRonaldo began questioning Santi on stream, grilling him to learn more information about the situation, wondering why he hadn’t come clean sooner.

Other streamers also weighed in on the issue. Clix claimed that Darla’s mother had texted him asking him to stop “trashing” her daughter online.

“‘Do not speak about me on stream, either,’ says her mom,” Clix read aloud from his text messages.

Since then, Lacy received an outpouring of support from both his fans and fellow creators, with the likes of FaZe Adapt and FaZe Banks coming on stream to comfort him.

“I know you,” Adept said to Lacy. “I know you’re a good person. …At any point in the last few months, you would’ve told him you were playing him,” he continued, speaking to Santi.

“We all care about you,” Banks said. “So, you can pick up the phone and call me and ask me anytime, ‘Yo, what do you think about this? What’s your actual opinion about this?’ And you want me to be honest with you? I’ll be honest with you every f*cking step of the way.”

This latest incident follows a disagreement between Lacy and Darla a week prior. The two got into a heated argument after she supposedly visited her ex-boyfriend, Bryan, and “lied about it” to Lacy.

In response, Darla claimed that Lacy had gone home and seen his ex-girlfriend, as well – something Lacy said was a “lie.” Lacy said the last time he’d been home was two months ago for a wedding, where he saw his ex at a bar. After saying a quick hello, he and his friends left for a different bar.

Lacy spoke about the matter at length in a Twitch stream, which he later uploaded to YouTube in a video titled, ‘The Truth About Darla.’

“You’re lying on my name to try to make yourself look better,” he said. “What kind of manipulation tactic is that?”

Darla offered her response to Lacy’s video during a live stream of her own. She maintained that she hadn’t lied about Lacy seeing his ex.

“I didn’t lie though,” she argued. “Everyone knew that. He even said, he told the f*cking stream. What did I lie about? That he saw his ex? No, I didn’t lie about that. Everyone knew that, okay?”

In fact, Lacy and Darla have been on the outs for some time now, trading barbs back and forth across social media ahead of this most recent news.

The fallout has caused a storm of reactions across social media, with many users sympathizing with Lacy and supporting him amid this latest revelation.

Lacy joined FaZe in March 2024 as one of the organization’s newest members. His teammates have his back during this time, marking just the latest moment FaZe Banks has openly supported a friend after showing love to Twitch star Sketch earlier this week.