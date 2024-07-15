Kai Cenat has closed the deal on his first-ever house, but he and his iconic streaming setup aren’t going anywhere.

Kai Cenat’s streaming setup is almost as recognizable as the Twitch streamer himself. The room has been featured as the backdrop to iconic collabs with major names like Kevin Hart and 21 Savage.

It also received a fantasy-themed makeover to host Cenat’s triumphs over Elden Ring and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. During his long-awaited stream with Mr. Beast, Cenat’s fans were terrified when they thought the setup might have been collateral damage in a fireworks stunt.

When the streamer revealed on July 14 that he had purchased his first house, the chat was filled with fear that the streaming room would be retired. Cenat has reassured his fans that it’s going nowhere because the house isn’t for him.

“I closed in on my first personal house,” Cenat announced on stream. Despite the acquisition, Kai won’t be relocating. “I won’t be living there chat, I just bought a house because I [want to] move some of this stuff that don’t need to be in this room there.”

Apparently, one of the things Cenat will be stored at the new abode is his loyal fan and good friend, Ray. “Ray will now have his set up at my house, so no neighbors can complain when Ray is streaming,” Cenat explained. “Ray will now have his own little setup.”

The streamer’s fans celebrated the good news for Ray following the announcement. “Bro basically bought Ray a house,” one claimed. “Ray hit the jackpot,” another replied.

Ray is well known among the streamers’ fanbase for his somewhat destructive antics, so there is some concern about the property. Some have even started taking bets on how long Kai’s new house will last once Ray moves in.