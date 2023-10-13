Kai Cenat tells BruceDropEmOff to “go to therapy” after leaked DMs dissing him

Kai Cenat has told BruceDropEmOff to seek “therapy” after alleged DMs were leaked of him dissing Kai and Lil Yatchy.

BruceDropEmOff has been a controversial figure for the past year, notably after his falling out with OTK and Mizkif which followed multiple Twitch bans and a contract with Kick in June 2023.

Bruce has never been shy from beefing with other streamers, which is what brought him under fire once again on October 12 when DMs of him allegedly dissing Kai Cenat and Lil Yachty surfaced.

Article continues after ad

Kai has now responded to Bruce’s leaked DMs in a lengthy rant on his Twitch stream, calling him out for “gossiping” with others about his problems and saying he no longer wants to be associated with him moving forward.

Article continues after ad

“If that’s how you feeling, I’m not even going to lie, I really think that n**** going through some s*** bro,” Kai said of Bruce’s alleged DMs.

Kai Cenat responds to BruceDropEmOff leaked DMs

“You need to go to therapy if that’s how you feel bro. You need to go on that Trackhawk, hit a 100 on the gas, straight to therapy, and tell the n**** or b**** what the f*** is really going through bro.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Kai went on to say he has no respect for Bruce for doing what he did and does not want to be associated with him any longer.

“I don’t respect that at all bro. You telling me this s*** is old, n**** this s*** is damn near after the apology. That s*** not cool. I’ma treat this s*** as if it’s anybody would do this to me, and I don’t want to be your friend no more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I don’t want to do s*** with you no more, I don’t want to be associated with you no more, I don’t give a f*** what you got going on. Because it is too dangerous to have a n**** like that in my circle. One day smiling, next time you in your phone gossiping to your top mods.”

Kai was not the only person Bruce seemingly insulted in the leaked DMs, with Bruce allegedly making homphobic remarks about Kai’s organization, AMP, and insulting YourRage as well.