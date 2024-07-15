Kai Cenat has recommended Adin Ross make some serious changes to his streaming career, completely overhauling his stream and community, just days after the Kick star said he was going to come back different and “clean up his brand.”

On July 14, Adin spoke in a Twitter/X Space about his plans to get unbanned on Twitch and clean up his streams a little, saying that he wants his community to mature with him.

“When I come back, I’m not going to be the same,” he said. “I’m going to really focus on cleaning up a lot of my brand stuff. We’re still going to have toxicity, of course, but I wanna be able to grow as a brand and do dope sh*t. The toxic, edginess sh*t is cool and all, but now I really wanna do some big sh*t. There’s no point to just stay in this little bubble.

“I don’t want motherf**kers to be scared to hop on a stream with me. I want to show you guys that we can clean up together and mature together. If I ever get unbanned on Twitch, it’s not to stream on Twitch, it’s so I can collaborate with people… that’s it.”

Cenat offered up some advice for Adin to help aid the process, being brutally honest about what the streamer needs to do.

“F**k the gambling … f**k Miami … you got the bread,” he said in a public message to Adin. “F**k the gambling, just have fun with streaming bro.

“He might have to rebrand his chat a little bit because, I ain’t going to lie, his sh*t is f**ked. Get some top mods. I’mma be honest: it ain’t about Adin alone. The sh*t that’s going to fuel him is his chat.”

He then suggested that Adin should delete his Twitter/X community ‘Adin Loyals’: “Adin, I’ll tell you what you have to hear, and they might not want it… Delete the community. Make a new community. Just make a new one. Get 10 good mods, take out anybody who gets out of line within the community.”

Kai then reiterated that Adin should move from Miami and stop the gambling streams, as well as rebrand his stream/community, in an effort to get things back on track.

At the time of writing, Adin hasn’t been live on Kick since May 25, 2024, marking almost two months since he streamed.

In that time, even Andrew Tate has expressed concern for Adin, saying: “He’s a perfect example of why you can’t give people money early. He’s a kid, he doesn’t do any real work. He sits on streaming websites, f**king gambling [like a] dumbass. He keeps going on and off drugs and just being an idiot.”

While Adin has said that he will be live again soon, there has been no official announcement or date set in stone for his return.