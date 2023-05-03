BruceDropEmOff hit with another Twitch ban

Twitch star BruceDropEmOff has been hit with another ban on Twitch just two months after his last suspension from the platform.

Over the last few years, BruceDropEmOff has skyrocketed in popularity, having amassed 1.3 million followers.

However, the Twitch star has been hit with several bans from the platform throughout the beginning of 2023.

On May 3, 2023, BruceDropEmOff was banned from the platform yet again.

BruceDropEmOff banned from Twitch

At the time of writing, Bruce’s Twitch channel is unavailable and shows one of the platforms various ban messages.

It reads: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Twitch

Bruce has yet to respond to the ban, so it’s unclear what prompted the streamer to receive his latest suspension.

This story is developing…