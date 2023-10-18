Kai Cenat & BruceDropEmOff unfollow each other after leaked DMs drama

Kai Cenat and BruceDropEmOff have unfollowed each other on social media after leaked DMs surfaced that showed Bruce allegedly insulting Kai and other stars.

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s top stars. Boasting over 7 million followers on the platform, he’s broken major subscriber records on the site and has even rubbed elbows with major celebrities like Drake and SZA.

Despite his popularity, it seems that not everyone is a fan of Kai — namely, fellow streamer BruceDropEmOff, who famously moved to Kick following multiple Twitch bans earlier this year.

Earlier in October, DMs surfaced on Twitter/X that showed Bruce allegedly dissing Kai Cenat, YourRage, and even rapper Lil Yachty.

BruceDropEmOff faced backlash after DMs leaked that showed the streamer allegedly dissing Kai Cenat and rapper Lil Yachty.

In the messages, Bruce made fun of both Kai and Yachty for starring in a short film, saying in one DM: “Now **** wanna go into acting like they ain’t been acting. …on GOD, I’m not watching that sh*t.”

Kai was quick to respond to the messages, telling Bruce that he needed to “go to therapy.”

“If that’s how you feeling, I’m not even going to lie, I really think that **** going through some s*** bro,” he said.

BruceDropEmOff unfollows Kai Cenat & Lil Yachty amid DM drama

It doesn’t look like things are getting any better between the two streamers, as both have apparently unfollowed each other on social media.

A quick look through their Instagram accounts shows that both stars no longer follow each other on the platform.

Instagram: raycondones, kaicenat

That’s not all, though; Bruce has apparently unfollowed Lil Yachty, as well, seemingly as a result of the dispute.

Instagram: raycondones

Thus far, neither has spoken out about their beef since they unfollowed each other, but we’ll keep you updated about this ongoing situation right here on Dexerto.