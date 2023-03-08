BruceDropEmOff tells Adin Ross he was racially abused after leaving OTK

Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff said that he received racially abusive messages after leaving OTK, although says he has a lot of respect for the organization.

Bruce ‘BruceDropEmOff’ Condones officially announced he resigned from the OTK org on January 24 of 2023.

Since leaving OTK Bruce was banned from Twitch twice, with the second suspension happening on March 1, days after he got unbanned.

On March 6 Adin Ross invited Bruce onto his Kick stream before talking to him and asking various questions about his feelings towards the bannings and OTK.

When asked about the latter Bruce stated that he has “nothing but respect” for the OTK but accused their fanbase of being racist towards him in private messages and emails after he announced he was leaving the organization.

TIMESTAMP – 40:57

BruceDropEmOff talks to Adin Ross about leaving OTK

“It opened my eyes how many closeted f**king racists [there are],” Bruce said. “It was all in my DMs and emails and sh*t.

“I would 100% would rather choose this part of the community, because just look at how the world, or not even the world, that side reacted to me leaving the org,” said Bruce when comparing the OTK fanbase and the “W community.”

Bruce’s statement when he left OTK and the response was posted on the LivestreamFail Reddit where it garnered a polarizing reception. With some users agreeing with him, and others siding against the content creator.

“Why does he think it was OTK viewers that swatted him and not W, [Bruce’s own community]? He had a good stream with Mizkif right before it happened so it’s not like those viewers were mad at him,” said one user.

“Bruce acts like such a victim and he has absolutely no reason to do so. It’s baffling honestly,” reads another comment.

On the other side of the debate are users who think that communities of online personalities can often take things too far.

“At the end of the day, he isn’t wrong about rogue viewers turning extremist. That sh*t is prevalent even if you’re not part of the drama. Look at xQc who moved a dozen times and still gets DDOS’d the minute his IP got leaked. Some people are just weird,” another user stated.

In related news, xQc claimed Twitch staff didn’t ban BruceDropEmOff due to “spam reports” like Bruce initially thought.