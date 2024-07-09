Kai Cenat defends Sketch from hateful comments: “Why do people care?”

Kai Cenat has called out people making hateful comments towards Sketch after the streamer had a variety of old content leaked.

On July 8, 2024, social media erupted with photos that appeared to be Twitch streamer Sketch doing adult content under a different name online.

He confirmed the leaks in a short, ten-minute stream where he revealed that it was a “dark time” in his life and was dealing with multiple addictions at that time.

The initial reaction was quite split, with many users on Twitter/X slamming the streamer for doing that kind of content in the past. During his own stream, Kai Cenat hit out at these users – slamming them right back for caring about the topic at hand.

“Why do people care so much, bruh? It’s grown men. I understand that it may be shocking to people but to say mean shit about [Sketch]? That sh*t is crazy,” he said.

“This is how I view the situation. Why does something that someone else does make you so mad that you gotta go on the internet and bully the n*gga. You would think he murdered someone by the way people are talkin’, bro.”

Cenat went on to share his own thoughts about the situation as well. He said: “Me personally? I’m not in no space to judge anybody for what they do or what they have done. That’s not me, that’s not my body, dog. Wanna know why? Because I’m human bro.

“It doesn’t bother me, I don’t care bro. I don’t know how else to explain it but who am I to judge him on what he did?”

Kai Cenat is far from the only influencer to support Sketch after he confirmed that the viral leaks were in fact him. Hasan, Ludwig, Jake Paul, Stevewilldoit, and many more took to their platforms with love for the streamer.